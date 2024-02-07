All Sections
Russian drone strikes vehicle in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 7 February 2024, 15:56
Photo: Telegram of Lysak

A Russian drone has struck a car in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of which two people suffered injuries.

Source: Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An enemy drone struck a car in the Marhanets hromada. Two people have been injured: a 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man."

Details: Lysak added that their lives were no longer in danger.

 
Photo: Telegram of Lysak

