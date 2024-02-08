Ukrainian defenders kill 910 Russian soldiers and destroy their helicopter in one day
Thursday, 8 February 2024, 08:05
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine, as Ukraine’s Defence Forces killed over 900 Russian soldiers and destroyed 24 artillery systems and a helicopter over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 392,380 (+910) military personnel;
- 6,383 (+11) tanks;
- 11,899 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,411 (+24) artillery systems;
- 980 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 666 (+1) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+1) helicopters;
- 7,191 (+14) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,880 (+31) cruise missiles;
- 24 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,513 (+27) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,505 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
