Deputy mayor of Nikopol shot dead in his car – photo

An unidentified person opened fire at the car of Vitalii Zhuravlov, the deputy mayor and the deputy head of the Nikopol city council, in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in law enforcement bodies; National Police

Details: The incident took place near Zhuravlov's house. The Ukrainska Pravda’s source said that one of the main lines of enquiry is a conflict with a local group that has been going on since 2017.

Quote from the police: "On 8 February, at around 09:00, the police received a report that an unknown person had shot a car belonging to the deputy head of the Nikopol council. At the scene, the police found that the attacker had used an unidentified weapon, causing the car to catch fire. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a 59-year-old man was found inside.

All police units in the oblast have been deployed to search for the suspect. The leadership of the regional police, Rapid Operational Response Unit (KORD) and all law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to detain the armed attacker."

