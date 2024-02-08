Human Rights Watch reports at least 8,000 casualties in Mariupol amidst first year of war

Over 10,000 people were buried in Mariupol from March 2022 to February 2023. Of them, at least 8,000 lost their lives due to the Russian aggression.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Human Rights Watch report

Quote: "Despite the challenges of investigating war crimes in areas rendered inaccessible due to Russian occupation, we and our partners have spent nearly two years uncovering the truth about the horrific crimes committed by Russian forces in Mariupol. This investigation aims to ensure that these crimes are never forgotten, and the perpetrators are brought to justice," said Roman Avramenko, Executive Director of human rights protection organisation Truth Hounds.

Details: The report is based on 240 interviews conducted by the HRW and the Truth Hounds, primarily with individuals displaced from Mariupol. Investigators also analysed over 850 photo and video materials, documents, and dozens of satellite images from HRW and SITU Research.

Human rights advocates emphasise that the overall death toll may be significantly higher, as some graves may contain multiple bodies, and the remains of others, most likely, were buried under rubble. Some of them may still be in makeshift graves.

Researchers documented 14 attacks that resulted in the damage or destruction of 18 buildings, causing civilian casualties. These include the attack on two hospitals, a city drama theatre, a food warehouse, a distribution point for aid, a supermarket, and residential buildings serving as shelters for civilians.

Human Rights Watch found no evidence of presence of the Ukrainian military in these targeted areas or nearby, or only identified minimal military presence, making these shelling incidents unlawful.

The report identifies 17 units of Russian and Russia-affiliated forces that operated in Mariupol in March and April 2022.

HRW also notes that since the city's occupation, the Russian authorities have been constructing new multi-story residential buildings. The occupying authorities are clearing debris and destroying material evidence of their crimes.

