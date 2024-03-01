All Sections
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 3 aircraft in one day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 March 2024, 08:02
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 3 aircraft in one day
Russian forces have lost 920 service personnel, 30 armoured combat vehicles, 17 tanks and 3 aircraft over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 414,680 (+920) military personnel;
  • 6,610 (+17) tanks;
  • 12,582 (+30) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,106 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,000 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 691 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 345 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,794 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,912 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,206 (+54) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,611 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Background:

  • On the morning of 29 February, the Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front.
  • A few hours later he reported that two more Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bombers had been destroyed.
  • Given the current information, Ukraine's Defence Forces have downed 13 Russian aircraft in a single month.

