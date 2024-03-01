Russia claims downing of drones in 2 oblasts flying toward explosives manufacturing plant

Russian air defence systems have allegedly destroyed four drones on the night of 29 February-1 March.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Russian Telegram channels

Details: One UAV was destroyed over Belgorod Oblast and three more drones were intercepted over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Advertisement:

Russian Telegram channels claimed that Ukraine’s Armed Forces allegedly attempted to attack the Yakov Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, which is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of explosives and key components for missile defence system warheads.

A total of three drones headed toward the facility. Allegedly, all of them were disabled with the help of electronic warfare devices.

Various media reported that residents of Dzerzhinsk heard explosions during the night.

Support UP or become our patron!