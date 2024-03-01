German Foreign Minister draws parallels between Putin's actions in unrecognised Transnistria and Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has drawn parallels between Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine and in the unrecognised country of Transnistria.

Source: Baerbock on Twitter (X) on Thursday, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Russia has been weaponising minority groups in Ukraine for many years. In Moldova, Putin is using the same blatant tactic with the separatists in Transnistria," Baerbock said.

Advertisement:

She stressed that Moldova "is not alone, and has strong friends."

"No country is Russia's backyard and should not be destabilised," she noted.

Background:

On 28 February, illegitimate "lawmakers" at all levels in unrecognised Transnistria gathered for a congress and adopted an appeal to Russia to "protect it from Moldova's pressure", also addressed at a number of international organisations.

The Moldovan government called those statements propaganda.

Support UP or become our patron!