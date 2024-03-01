All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO releases video of Russian fighter jets being intercepted over Baltic Sea – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 15:34
NATO releases video of Russian fighter jets being intercepted over Baltic Sea – video
Photo: NATO Air Force Command on Twitter (X)

Two French Mirage 2000-5 aircraft have intercepted Russian Su-30 fighter jets and an An-72 transport plane over the Baltic Sea.

Source: Videos and photos of the interception have been posted on Twitter (X) by NATO Air Force Command, reports European Pravda

Details: The incidents occurred in international airspace to the north of Poland on 29 February.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Check out how it looks when two French Mirage 2000-5 intercept two Russian SU-30-M aircraft over the Baltic Sea yesterday.

Directly after the French fighters were re-tasked to a new mission, where they also intercepted a Russian AN-72 flying in international airspace North of Poland."

French military aircraft are stationed in some NATO member states as part of a mission known as NATO Air Policing, which aims to protect the Alliance’s airspace. These missions increased following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, several aircraft interceptions have been recorded, none of which resulted in a serious incident. In March 2023, a Russian plane collided with an American drone in the Black Sea.

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated last week that Russian forces threatened last month to shoot down French planes patrolling international airspace over the Black Sea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATORussiaaircraft
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
NATO
If Ukraine loses, NATO will fight Russia – Pentagon chief
Putin warns of "tragic consequences" if NATO sends troops to Ukraine
Estonian PM supports Macron's idea of Western troops in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: