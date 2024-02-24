Ukraine signs first security agreement with a non-European nation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 24 February the signing of a "cooperation agreement in the field of security" with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who is currently in Kyiv.

The bilateral security agreement was signed during the visit of the Canadian Prime Minister to Ukraine on the occasion of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The document envisages Canada allocating over CAD 3 billion (US$2.2 billion – ed.) in macro financial and defence assistance to Ukraine in 2024," Zelenskyy posted on Telegram.

Other details of the document are currently unknown.

Negotiations on the bilateral security agreement between Ottawa and Kyiv began in August 2023.

Background:

On 15 August, Natalka Cmoc, Canada’s Ambassador to Ukraine, stated that Canada had already submitted the draft agreement for coordination to the Ukrainian side, and negotiations could be concluded within a few weeks.

As of today, 24 February, Ukraine has already signed similar agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, and Italy.

