All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine signs first security agreement with a non-European nation

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 17:07
Ukraine signs first security agreement with a non-European nation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 24 February the signing of a "cooperation agreement in the field of security" with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who is currently in Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda

Advertisement:

The bilateral security agreement was signed during the visit of the Canadian Prime Minister to Ukraine on the occasion of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The document envisages Canada allocating over CAD 3 billion (US$2.2 billion – ed.) in macro financial and defence assistance to Ukraine in 2024," Zelenskyy posted on Telegram.

Other details of the document are currently unknown.

Negotiations on the bilateral security agreement between Ottawa and Kyiv began in August 2023.

Background:

  • On 15 August, Natalka Cmoc, Canada’s Ambassador to Ukraine, stated that Canada had already submitted the draft agreement for coordination to the Ukrainian side, and negotiations could be concluded within a few weeks.
  • As of today, 24 February, Ukraine has already signed similar agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, and Italy.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Canadasecurity guaranteesZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Canada
Prime ministers of Canada, Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv
Canada extends and strengthens sanctions against Russia ahead of second anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Canada considers sending decommissioned air-to-ground rockets to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: