All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"No to war" and "Ukrainians are good people": Russians chant anti-war slogans at Navalny's funeral

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 1 March 2024, 18:30
No to war and Ukrainians are good people: Russians chant anti-war slogans at Navalny's funeral
Screenshot

People chanted anti-war slogans at Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral in Moscow on 1 March. Local media reported that participants of the rally are being detained.

Sources: BBC News Russian; OVD-info, a human rights media project about political persecution in Russia; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories)

Details: Russians chanted "Ukrainians are good people" and demanded that Russian soldiers be brought home.

Advertisement:

BBC News Russian also released a video of a long line of people at the cemetery shouting, "No to war".

OVD-info reported that it had information about over 45 protesters being detained across Russia. Most of them, 18 people, were detained in the city of Novosibirsk. Ten more people were detained in Yekaterinburg while laying flowers.

In addition, 10 individuals were detained in Voronezh Oblast as they were travelling to Moscow to pay their last respects to Navalny. A total of six people were detained in Moscow.

Previously: The funeral service for Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died in a penal colony on 16 February, took place in Moscow on 1 March.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Kharp, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, in northwestern Siberia. Representatives of the colony where Navalny was located told the politician's mother that he died of sudden death syndrome.
  • On the morning of 19 February, Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the morgue in the town of Salekhard where the body of her son, opposition politician Alexei Navalny, was allegedly kept. Still, neither she nor her lawyers were allowed in.
  • On 23 February, Lyudmila reported that the prison administration threatened to bury her son's body in the prison colony if she did not agree to a secret, quiet burial. 
  • On 24 February, Russia’s prison employees finally handed over the body of opposition leader Alexei Navalny to his mother.
  • On 27 February, the politician's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh reported that Moscow funeral agencies refused to provide premises for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NavalnyRussia
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Navalny
Russians gather to bid Navalny farewell, only relatives were allowed to attend 20-minute service – video, photo
Eight EU countries call for sanctions against Russia's judicial system due to Navalny's death
Russian opposition leader Navalny to be buried on 1 March at Moscow's Borisovo Cemetery
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: