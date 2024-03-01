All Sections
Russian forces launch most attacks on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past 24 hours

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 1 March 2024, 19:17
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian troops carried out 20 attacks on the Avdiivka front and 25 assaults on the Novopavlivka front over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 1 March

Quote: "The enemy launched a total of 6 missile strikes and 79 airstrikes, attacked Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 62 times with multiple launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russian army near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and south of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 25 times.

On the Orikhiv, Kupiansk and Kherson fronts, Russian forces mounted no offensive operations.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 13 clusters of Russian military personnel over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed a cluster of Russian military equipment, two artillery pieces, three command posts and three ammunition storage points.

Subjects: General Staffwar
