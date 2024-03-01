Russia officially banished from Danube Commission

Russia has been officially expelled from one of the oldest international organisations, the Danube Commission, which regulates navigation on the Danube.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba reiterated that the Danube Commission decided at its 100th-anniversary session in December 2023 – during Ukraine's first presidency – that Russia's actions were incompatible with the Belgrade Convention, on the basis of which it operates.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia had until February 29 to withdraw from the organisation on its own. However, the aggressor lacked the courage to do so. As a result, beginning today, the Commission's member states will no longer officially recognize their commitments to Russia under the founding Belgrade Convention."

More details: In addition, Kuleba added, for the first time in its history, the Danube Commission imposed a fine on Russia for non-payment of contributions after it was deprived of its powers in the organisation in March 2022.

Quote: "I urge all international organisations to follow suit, isolate Russian diplomats and kick Russia out. Aggressors and terrorists have no place in any reputable international forums."

For reference: The Danube Commission is an international intergovernmental organisation whose main goals are to ensure and develop free navigation on the Danube for merchant ships flying the flags of all states in accordance with the interests and sovereign rights of the member states of the Belgrade Convention.

Support UP or become our patron!