All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin signs annual decree on calling up Russians from reserves for training

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 16:38
Putin signs annual decree on calling up Russians from reserves for training
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an annual decree on the call-up of Russian citizens in the reserve for military drills in 2024.

Source: Putin's decree

Quote: "I hereby decree to call up citizens of the Russian Federation in reserve for military training in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the National Guard of the Russian Federation, emergency rescue military formations of the Ministry of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Russian Federation, state security bodies and federal security service agencies in 2024."

Advertisement:

Details: The decree does not specify the duration of the training or the number of people to be called up.

Background: 

  • On 29 September 2023, Putin signed a decree to start the autumn conscription into the Russian Armed Forces on 1 October.
  • On 18 February 2022, Vladimir Putin signed a decree to call up Russian citizens in the reserve for military training in 2022.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinRussia
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Putin
Kremlin reacts to words of American "journalist" Carlson after his interview with Putin
German Foreign Minister draws parallels between Putin's actions in unrecognised Transnistria and Ukraine
ISW: Putin uses nuclear rhetoric to draw Western attention to himself and for propaganda
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: