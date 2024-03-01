Kharkiv is not protected enough to advise people to come back – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated at a press conference in the city of Kharkiv that so far the city is not protected enough for people to return to it.

Source: Zelenskyy at the press conference

Quote: "As for the return of Kharkiv residents: you know, I don’t think that at the moment Kharkiv is protected enough for me to advise people to come back. This is the choice of the residents of Kharkiv. As of today the situation is like this. If we were protected… Or, no, I’d even say when we are protected, our military and I will definitely communicate that to the residents of Kharkiv."

Advertisement:

Details: Concerning attack from S-300 systems, Zelenskyy noted that the most important thing is not only strengthening the air defence of Kharkiv Oblast but also pushing the Russians further back.

Quote: "We understand what we lack. We understand that we need a multi-level defence. Probably the most important thing is not only to strengthen the air defence of [the city of] Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast but also to push the Russians further back. Otherwise it will be very hard to protect Kharkiv, even if we strengthen the air defence with modern air defence systems."

Support UP or become our patron!