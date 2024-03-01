All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy will not visit Armenia and Azerbaijan due to Baku's decision

Ukrainska Pravda, European PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 13:02
Zelenskyy will not visit Armenia and Azerbaijan due to Baku's decision
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Contrary to previous rumours, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not visit Armenia or Azerbaijan.

Source: Radar Armenia, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the publication, the visit will not take place because Baku decided otherwise.

Advertisement:

The cause of the decision is not specified.

Previous reports said Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to visit Yerevan and Baku in March.

According to Radio Azatutyun's sources, Zelenskyy will most likely visit Armenia on 4 March.

It should be noted that Ukraine’s leader has previously met with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at international events. For example, in early October 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Zelenskyy first met on the sidelines of the European political community's summit in Granada.

Pashinyan repeatedly stated that Armenia is not an ally of Russia in its war against Ukraine. He recently stated that Armenia is "freezing" its membership in the CSTO, a military alliance that is de facto led by Moscow.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyArmeniaAzerbaijan
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Ukraine signed security agreements with six countries – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy replaces commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces
Zelenskyy: This year should be time for real negotiations on EU accession
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: