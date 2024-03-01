All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine signed security agreements with six countries – Zelenskyy

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 March 2024, 11:40
Ukraine signed security agreements with six countries – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine already has security agreements with six states. These are the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We already have security treaties with six countries: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy."

Advertisement:

Details: The President said each such agreement brings Ukraine closer to greater opportunities, greater global interaction, and greater strength.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyUkraine
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy will not visit Armenia and Azerbaijan due to Baku's decision
Zelenskyy replaces commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces
Zelenskyy: This year should be time for real negotiations on EU accession
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: