Ukraine signed security agreements with six countries – Zelenskyy
Friday, 1 March 2024, 11:40
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine already has security agreements with six states. These are the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "We already have security treaties with six countries: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy."
Details: The President said each such agreement brings Ukraine closer to greater opportunities, greater global interaction, and greater strength.
Background:
- On 24 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signed a bilateral security agreement between the two states.
- On 23 February, Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. This happened after similar agreements were concluded with France and Germany.
