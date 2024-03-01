Ukraine signed security agreements with six countries – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine already has security agreements with six states. These are the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We already have security treaties with six countries: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy."

Details: The President said each such agreement brings Ukraine closer to greater opportunities, greater global interaction, and greater strength.

Background:

On 24 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signed a bilateral security agreement between the two states.

On 23 February, Zelenskyy and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. This happened after similar agreements were concluded with France and Germany.

