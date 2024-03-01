Russians push forward along entire area around Avdiivka

Maksym Zhorin, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, has said that Russians continue their offensive along the entire frontline around Avdiivka, and the 3rd Assault Brigade continues to fight.

Source: Maksym Zhorin, Deputy Commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, on Telegram

Quote: "Certainly, the enemy's tactics have changed, because it is not possible to fight in the same way in the open field, in the forest and in urban areas. The nature of the actions is different, but the overall strategy remains the same: a large number of infantry reinforced by aviation, artillery, and equipment.

For our brigade, not much has changed since we were deployed to this area – we are constantly in combat, either repelling assaults or carrying out our own counterattacks."

