"Great march" to take place in Poland: protesters demand embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 10 March 2024, 01:31
Great march to take place in Poland: protesters demand embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products
Jarosław Kaczyński during a meeting with supporters. Photo: Polsat News

Poland's largest opposition party, Prawo i Sprawiedliwość (PiS or Law and Justice), will organise a protest in the country's capital, Warsaw, on 18 May.

Source: Polish news channel Polsat News, citing PiS party leader Jarosław Kaczyński at a meeting with supporters

Quote: "We have planned a big march in Warsaw on 18 May".

Details: Kaczyński stressed that the demonstration seeks to put pressure on the parliamentary coalition to pass a bill proposed by the protesting farmers.

The initiative includes an embargo on agricultural products from Ukraine and the termination of the EU's Green Deal environmental strategy for Polish agriculture.

Subjects: Poland
Poland
