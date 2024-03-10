11 people injured, dozens buildings and cars damaged in Russian missile attack on Myrnohrad – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Myrnohrad. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces fired three missiles on the town of Myrnohrad on the night of 9-10 March, injuring 11 people, 3 of whom were hospitalised.

Source: Yurii Tretiak, the acting head of Myrnohrad City Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas, a Donbas-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Tretiak: "Three missile hits. Three craters in one area within a radius of 20 metres. Ten residential apartment buildings suffered severe damage.

One entrance of a nine-storey building has sustained damage, making it unfit for habitation and requiring major repairs."

Details: Tretiak explained that 10 civilian residents of these buildings had been injured. Three people were hospitalised, including one in Pokrovsk.

The official added that a boiler house had been shut down due to the missile strike. Over 2,000 residents lost heating.

Updated: The prosecutor's office explained that 11 civilians had been injured, including a teenager, 16, and 5 women and 5 men aged 34 to 95.

They were diagnosed with cut injuries, mine-blast injuries, multiple abrasions, closed head injuries and a concussion.

Early reports indicate that Russian forces used S-300 missiles.

The explosions damaged at least 17 high-rise buildings and 27 cars.

This news has been updated since publication.

