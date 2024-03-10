Russian Shahed UAVs hit Dobropillia, two bodies retrieved from rubble

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Dobropillia. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police in Donetsk Oblast

Russian troops attacked the town of Dobropillia (Donetsk Oblast) with drones at midnight on 9-10 March, two people may be trapped under the rubble.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Donetsk Oblast; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian drone attacks caused severe damage in the town’s residential area.

Two civilians may be trapped under the rubble.

Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian forces used Shahed loitering munitions to attack Dobropillia. Two administrative buildings and two private houses suffered damage.

Update: Later reports said that rescue workers have retrieved the bodies of two people from the rubble.

Additionally, the Russians shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery on Sunday morning, killing a 66-year-old man.

This news has been updated since publication.

