Russian forces hit children's camp in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 10 March 2024, 11:06
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops struck the premises of a children’s camp in the town of Bohodukhiv (Kharkiv Oblast) at 00:05 on the night of 9-10 March.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack reportedly caused a minibus to catch fire.

One outbuilding was damaged, but there were no casualties.

Ukrainian authorities reported that one civilian had been killed in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

A man, 73, was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Volokhivka, Chuhuiv district, on the evening of 9 March.

