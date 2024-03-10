Russian forces hit children's camp in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire
Sunday, 10 March 2024, 11:06
Russian troops struck the premises of a children’s camp in the town of Bohodukhiv (Kharkiv Oblast) at 00:05 on the night of 9-10 March.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The attack reportedly caused a minibus to catch fire.
One outbuilding was damaged, but there were no casualties.
Ukrainian authorities reported that one civilian had been killed in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.
A man, 73, was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Volokhivka, Chuhuiv district, on the evening of 9 March.
