Russians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring seven civilians with 3-year-old girl among them – photo

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 March 2024, 07:52
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The Russians bombarded the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 7-8 March, injuring seven people, including a teenager and a three-year-old child.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Three people were taken to hospital. Two, including a child, received medical assistance at the scene," he wrote.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: In addition, a nine-storey residential building, shops, a hotel and about 13 cars were damaged.

 
Photo: Kharkiv oblast Prosecutor's Office

Later, Kharkiv Oblast’s Prosecutor's Office clarified that the strike injured four men, a 41-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, and a girl aged 3 years and 8 months. The youngest victim, who suffered a cut to her leg, received immediate medical attention.

 
Photo: Kharkiv oblast Prosecutor's Office

A nine-storey residential building, bus station, hotel, shops, and cars have been damaged.

 
Photo: Kharkiv oblast Prosecutor's Office

According to preliminary information, the Russians used an S-300 missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast to attack the Ukrainian city.

This article has been updated since publication.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
