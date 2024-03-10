Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church head on Pope's words: No one in Ukraine is willing to surrender
No one in Ukraine would ever consider surrendering, said His Beatitude Sviatoslav, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), in response to Pope Francis' "white flag" remark.
Source: UGCC; His Beatitude Sviatoslav on a visit to New York
Quote:"I want to tell you one thing from the people of Ukraine. Ukraine is hurt, but unconquered! [...] Ukraine is exhausted, but it is resilient and will prevail! Believe me, no one is thinking of surrendering. Even where there is fighting ongoing today; listen to our people in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy...
Come to Ukraine and see for yourself! If any of you do not believe in the victory of Ukraine – go to Confession! For this means that we have little trust in the living God present in the body of the Ukrainian people."
Background: In an interview, the Pontiff advised Ukraine to have "the courage of the white flag".
The Vatican explained the Pope's words – that he was calling for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations, not Ukraine's surrender.
Support UP or become our patron!