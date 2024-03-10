All Sections
US and Japan discuss defence cooperation which may help Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 March 2024, 17:10
Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida. Photo: Getty Images

The US and Japan are reportedly discussing defence cooperation with the goal of providing Ukraine with a larger quantity of ammunition and extending the possibilities for maintenance of American military ships and fighter jets in Japan.

Source: Bloomberg  with reference to a Japanese newspaper Yomiuri

Details: The Yomiuri, with reference to sources in the government, reported that the US and Japan were trying to reach an agreement before the summit in Washington on 10 April between  Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden.

A key topic for the summit will be finding ways Japan could help widen the US’s pool of armaments. American arms makers have been straining to supply weapons ranging from artillery shells to air defence systems that Washington has committed to Ukraine to fight off invading Russian forces.

Japan, which adopted a pacifist constitution after its defeat in World War II, supplied Ukraine with non-lethal aid, as well as assistance and loan guarantees worth billions of dollars, but not with armament.

Loosening Tokyo’s restrictions on military exports could help the US and European nations send arms to Ukraine in the short term, while in the long term, it could extend the opportunities for Japan to sell weapons overseas.

In December, the Japanese government announced it would allow sales of weapons produced under licence back to the country of origin, and would export Patriot missiles to the US. This step increased the number of interceptors available to the US, giving it more flexibility in its support for Ukraine’s air defence.

Yomiuri reports that Tokyo and Washington are also considering the possibility of extending the agreement, under which Japanese companies will regularly conduct technical maintenance and repairs of American military equipment.

The US Seventh Fleet and other Navy vessels forward-deployed to Japan are among the candidates for the project, as well as F-35A fighter jets, the newspaper said. That would allow shortening maintenance periods for the US while it would help Tokyo strengthen its defence production and technology.

However, this step may be politically risky for Biden, especially in an election year. His administration may be criticised for sending American workplaces to Japan.

Subjects: USA Japan aid for Ukraine
