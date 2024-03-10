All Sections
Ukrainians under their blue and yellow flag are the reason murderers are not marching through Europe, Zelenskyy tells Pope

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 March 2024, 22:16
Ukrainians under their blue and yellow flag are the reason murderers are not marching through Europe, Zelenskyy tells Pope
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Dmytro Larin, UP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Ukrainian chaplains, in contrast to those engaging in "virtual mediation from two and half thousand kilometres away".

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Russian murderers and torturers are not moving further into Europe solely because they are being held back by Ukrainians with weapons in their hands under the blue and yellow flag. In Ukraine, there were many once-white walls of houses and churches that are now scorched and ruined after being hit by Russian shells. And this speaks very eloquently as to who needs to stop in order for the war to end. Everybody who is protecting life and people is fulfilling the most honourable mission there can be amid this inhumane invasion…

When the Russian evil unleashed this war on 24 February [2022], all Ukrainians rose up to defend their land. Christians, Muslims, Jews – everyone. And I am grateful to every Ukrainian chaplain who is in the army, in the Defence Forces. They are on the front line, protecting life and humanity, supporting [the troops] with prayer, conversation, and action. This is what the church is about – being with people. Not 2,500 kilometres away, engaging in virtual mediation between those who want to live and those who want to kill them."

Details: Zelenskyy did not mention Pope Francis in his address, but he was clearly referring to the Pope’s remark that Ukraine should have what he called the "courage of the white flag" and negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

