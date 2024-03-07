Ukraine's Defence Ministry posts photos of new fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy Oblasts
Thursday, 7 March 2024, 17:11
The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published a series of photographs showing the construction of fortifications on the Zaporizhzhia front and in Sumy Oblast.
Source: Ministry of Defence on Facebook and its website
Details: The photos show dragon's teeth being installed for fortifications, and concrete shelters, trenches and firing positions being built.
Quote: "Strongholds are being built to protect soldiers on their positions and make evacuation and movement safer. The gunholes are being equipped with armoured capsules."
