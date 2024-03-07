All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry posts photos of new fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy Oblasts

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 March 2024, 17:11
Ukraine's Defence Ministry posts photos of new fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy Oblasts
Dragon's teeth on the Zaporizhzhia front. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published a series of photographs showing the construction of fortifications on the Zaporizhzhia front and in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Ministry of Defence on Facebook and its website

Details: The photos show dragon's teeth being installed for fortifications, and concrete shelters, trenches and firing positions being built.

Quote: "Strongholds are being built to protect soldiers on their positions and make evacuation and movement safer. The gunholes are being equipped with armoured capsules."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warZaporizhzhiaSumy Oblast
