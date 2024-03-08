Bombardments of Sumy Oblast: more than 230 explosions in one day

The Russians fired at Sumy Oblast 32 times over the past day, using missiles and dropping explosive devices from drones. More than 230 explosions were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sumy hromada: the Russians carried out a missile attack (one explosion) on the city of Sumy. One civilian was injured in the strike; the premises of a school, central city hospital, oblast emergency medical centre, and water utility were damaged." [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: A total of 233 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa and Znob-Novhorod hromadas were attacked.

The Russians fired at Myropillia hromada with artillery (16 explosions reported) and MLRS (six explosions). In addition, an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (two explosions).

In Krasnopillia hromada, the Russians carried out an FPV drone strike (one explosion) and mortar attacks (12 explosions); they also dropped explosive devices from UAVs (two explosions), and carried out artillery shelling and an MLRS attack (three explosions).

Artillery shelling (five explosions), and mortar fire (six explosions) were recorded in Yunakivka hromada, and an explosive device was dropped from a UAV (one explosion).

Russians carried out a machine gun attack on Svesa hromada.

In Bilopillia hromada, a mortar attack was recorded (two explosions), a grenade launcher attack (29 explosions) and also artillery shelling (23 explosions).

Rockets were launched from an aircraft (ten explosions) in Esman hromada.

The Russians used 15 air-dropped mines to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

The Russians attacked Seredyna-Buda hromada with artillery (12 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod hromada was attacked with MLRS (six explosions).

Artillery shelling was recorded in Khotin hromada (eight explosions).

