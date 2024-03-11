French President Macron will visit Ukraine "in the coming weeks", media says

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, will visit Ukraine "in the coming weeks."

Source: AFP, citing Élysée Palace, as reported by European Pravda

The corresponding statement was published after a conversation between Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The statement reads that the leaders of both countries "agreed to stay in close contact, particularly regarding the visit of the President of the French Republic to Ukraine, which is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks."

During the conversation, Macron also confirmed "his desire to continue efforts for the rapid establishment of a long-range weapons coalition, as well as support for the Czech initiative on ammunition," noted the Elysée Palace.

The French President "also confirmed the need to work together within the 'Artillery for Ukraine' coalition, created under the leadership of the United States and France."

Background:

The French President announced his intention to visit Ukraine in February to finalise the agreement on security guarantees. However, a specific date for the visit was not mentioned at that time.

However, the visit was later postponed due to "security concerns."

On 16 February, during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris, Macron stated that he had not decided against visiting Ukraine and would do so in the near future.

