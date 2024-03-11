All Sections
Ukrainian consul on his way to Dorohusk checkpoint amid reports of buses being blocked

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 17:24
Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian consul in Lublin is heading to the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing point following reports of protesters stopping passenger buses there.

Source: Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland

Details: "Following emerging information about unreasonable delays of passenger buses by Polish protesters in front of the Dorohusk checkpoint, the consul of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin immediately left for the site.

The consul will hold the necessary conversations on the spot to prevent any delays in the movement of passenger buses," the ambassador said.

The official added that cars and passenger buses should continue their movement without any obstacles, as it had been so far.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov stated that he had been informed about Polish protesters blocking passenger buses seeking to both enter and exit Poland from Ukraine. In his message, he gave no details as to what checkpoints these incidents occurred near and how widespread they were.

Kubrakov tagged a number of Polish officials and services in his post, but they have made no comments yet.

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, said Ukrainian border guards reported no incidents involving passenger vehicles crossing the border with Poland, although they did not rule out certain problems with their movement at some distance from the border, where Polish protesters are located.

Previously: Polish farmers continue to block the movement of goods on the Polish-Ukrainian border, and hauliers also resumed their protests on 1 March.

