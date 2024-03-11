Ukraine's infrastructure minister says Polish protesters and police begun stopping passenger buses carrying Ukrainians

Polish protesters, in cooperation with local police, have begun stopping passenger buses travelling to and from Poland.

Source: Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Twitter

Quote: "There is unpleasant news from the blocked Polish border. Protesters and police are stopping buses going to and from Poland. Passengers are being held without any explanation."

Advertisement:

Details: Kubrakov called such actions against Ukrainians unacceptable because as the war in Ukraine rages on, the passengers of such buses are "women with young children, socially vulnerable categories, military personnel returning or going to training, and people in transit".

"An attempt to make them hostages to a protest seems inappropriate for the civilised world," Kubrakov tweeted.

Background:

On Monday, 11 March, Polish farmers blocked the movement of lorries from Ukraine towards Poland at two checkpoints: Uhryniv and Ustyluh.

In addition, the protesters don’t allow any freight vehicles to leave Ukraine at the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint. Polish farmers allow six lorries to enter Ukraine every hour.

Traffic restrictions for freight vehicles continue at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Zosin-Ustyluh, Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Medyka-Shehyni checkpoints.

Support UP or become our patron!