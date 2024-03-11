All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's infrastructure minister says Polish protesters and police begun stopping passenger buses carrying Ukrainians

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 11 March 2024, 16:33
Ukraine's infrastructure minister says Polish protesters and police begun stopping passenger buses carrying Ukrainians
Photo: Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov

Polish protesters, in cooperation with local police, have begun stopping passenger buses travelling to and from Poland.

Source: Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Twitter

Quote: "There is unpleasant news from the blocked Polish border. Protesters and police are stopping buses going to and from Poland. Passengers are being held without any explanation."

Advertisement:

Details: Kubrakov called such actions against Ukrainians unacceptable because as the war in Ukraine rages on, the passengers of such buses are "women with young children, socially vulnerable categories, military personnel returning or going to training, and people in transit".

"An attempt to make them hostages to a protest seems inappropriate for the civilised world," Kubrakov tweeted.

Background:

  • On Monday, 11 March, Polish farmers blocked the movement of lorries from Ukraine towards Poland at two checkpoints: Uhryniv and Ustyluh.
  • In addition, the protesters don’t allow any freight vehicles to leave Ukraine at the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint. Polish farmers allow six lorries to enter Ukraine every hour.
  • Traffic restrictions for freight vehicles continue at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Zosin-Ustyluh, Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Medyka-Shehyni checkpoints.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandborder
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Poland
Polish leaders discuss how to maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine at meeting with Biden
Ukrainian consul sees no blockage of bus traffic at Polish border
Polish agriculture minister hopes to establish mechanism to regulate agricultural imports from Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: