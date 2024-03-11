Ukraine's Border Guard comments on Polish border blockade: buses are allowed to pass, but there is an issue

Ukrainian border guards do not report problems with passenger transport crossing the Polish border directly, but they do not rule out the possibility that movement through areas where Polish protesters are located, away from the border, may be more difficult.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Ukraine's State Border Guard Service received no information from Poland indicating that protesters in Poland were restricting or blocking bus traffic. What we record at our checkpoints: buses that have been registered go to Poland and are accepted by the adjacent side, as well as buses that arrive from Poland in Ukraine.

I cannot provide a complete assessment of what is going on in Poland. I hope Polish protesters do not obstruct bus traffic, but given their location on roads leading to and from the border, it is possible that buses will have difficulty passing through these blocked areas."

Previously: Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that unpleasant news was coming from the blocked Polish border. Protesters and police are stopping buses going to and from Poland. Passengers are being held without any explanation.

Later, reports emerged that the consul of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin had immediately left for the Dorohusk checkpoint after being informed about Polish protesters’ unjustified obstruction of movement of passenger buses.

