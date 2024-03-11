All Sections
French officials explain why Macron put off his visit to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 18:22
French officials explain why Macron put off his visit to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Ukraine, which was scheduled for February, was postponed because he wants to bring "tangible results" to Kyiv.

Source: officials from Macron's inner circle in a comment to reporters on Monday, 11 March, as reported by European Pravda, citing Politico

Details: An Élysée Palace official stressed that the planning of the French president's visit had nothing to do with security concerns, as "there are no worries" in this regard.

The French diplomat, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, added that Macron wants to "take the necessary time" to discuss with allies in order to visit Ukraine "with tangible results".

"A bit of time is needed to [conclude] the different coalitions and their operational commitments with our partners," he added.

Background: 

