All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Slovak Defence Minister: Men of mobilisation age should be returned to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 19:12
Slovak Defence Minister: Men of mobilisation age should be returned to Ukraine
Robert Kaliňák, Slovakia's Defence Minister. Screenshot: TA3 TV channel

Robert Kaliňák, Slovakia's Defence Minister, has said that instead of discussing deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, ally states should rather discuss repatriation of Ukrainian men subject to mobilisation.

Source: Kaliňák on the air of the TA3 TV channel, European Pravda reports

The Slovak defence minister made the statement in the context of discussing French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send Western troops to Ukraine. Kaliňák noted that discussions on this issue have spilled over into the open.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We want to send [Western] troops to Ukraine instead of thinking about all the refugees from Ukraine whom we are protecting, whom we are giving a place to live, work, etc. There are people that are subject to the Ukrainian law on mobilisation," Kaliňák said.

"I think that having enough people would be the biggest help to the Ukrainian military," he added.

According to Kaliňák, about 300,000 Ukrainians who went abroad after the start of the full-scale war are subject to the Ukrainian law on mobilisation – the Slovak defence minister did not specify where he got this number from.

"We should actually allow these young Ukrainian guys who are within the perimeter of the law – that is, not younger or older, not children, mothers and all the rest, but those who can – to serve in the Ukrainian army," Kaliňák said.

For reference: Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that deployment of Western troops to Ukraine "should not be ruled out". Later he added that his controversial remarks were carefully thought through.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Slovakiamobilisation
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Slovakia
Slovak parliament deputy speaker claims Russia invaded Ukraine to "protect its interests"
Czecho-Slovakian ties strained over differing views on Russia's war, says Slovak PM Fico
Slovak foreign minister shakes hands with his Russian counterpart, Slovak PM hails meeting – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: