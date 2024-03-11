All Sections
Ukrainian consul sees no blockage of bus traffic at Polish border

Monday, 11 March 2024, 21:40
Ukrainian consul sees no blockage of bus traffic at Polish border
Medyka checkpoint. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Ukrainian consul who went to the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint saw no signs of passenger traffic being blocked. He met with the Polish hauliers protesting near the checkpoint and emphasised the unacceptability of causing delays for buses. 

Source: European Pravda; the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, following a trip to the border by Consul Serhii Tsaruk  

The Consulate General noted that the police have denied that protesters are deliberately blocking buses.  

"The slowdown in traffic may be caused by technical reasons related to the passage of other vehicles through the protesters' corridor. In such cases, buses can be kept waiting for up to half an hour. During the consul's visit to the protest site, a regular passenger bus passed through unhindered in the direction of Ukraine," the Consulate General said. 

In a conversation with police and protesters, Serhii Tsaruk stressed the inadmissibility of any delays being caused to buses.   

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin has also sent an official letter to the commandant of the Lublin Voivodeship police, asking him to ensure the unhindered movement of buses at protest sites in the future.

Background:

  • On the evening of 11 March, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that he had received information about cases of Polish protesters and police stopping buses heading to and from Poland. However, he did not provide any details of where and when this has happened or specify the number of such cases.
  • A comment from the ambassador of Ukraine to Poland revealed that this was happening at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. The Ukrainian consul went there.
  • A spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service told Ukrainska Pravda that Ukrainian border guards have not observed any issues with passenger transport crossing the border with Poland, but they could not rule out that there may be certain problems some distance from the border, where the Polish protesters are located.

Subjects: Poland
