All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU may transfer first proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in July – Financial Times

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 23:05
EU may transfer first proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in July – Financial Times
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Commission is seeking to speed up the approval of a mechanism that will allow the use of profits from Russia's frozen sovereign assets so that Ukraine can receive the first tranche of €2-3 billion in July.

Source: European Pravda citing Financial Times 

Details: The FT claims that the European Commission has been preparing a plan to confiscate profits from Russian assets frozen in the Euroclear depository (their value is estimated at 190 billion euros) since February.

Advertisement:

The draft internal proposal of the European Commission, which was reviewed by the Financial Times, shows that the EU may appropriate 97% of the net profit received from Russian assets frozen in Euroclear and transfer it to the EU budget.

Further, following  the draft, this money would be paid quarterly or twice a year and "could be used for the benefit of Ukraine according to different arrangements."

This mechanism will not apply to the almost €4 billion that Euroclear has already accrued from the use of frozen Russian assets. The media outlet reports that they are planned to be used primarily to cover legal costs associated with Russia's claims against the EU.

The proposal, which should be ready for next week's EU summit, still needs final approval from the European Commission and support from EU member states, the FT reiterates.

If approved, the first tranche of the proceeds from the frozen Russian assets could be released as soon as July. The FT sources noted that depending on interest rates, it could be between 2 and 3 billion euros.

Read more: Challenges of Confiscation: What Will Help Ukraine Achieve Transfer of Russian Assets

Background: US President Joe Biden wants the G7 countries to move forward with plans to use seized Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine before their June 2024 summit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EURussia
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
EU
Ukraine implements all EU Commission criteria needed to approve framework of accession negotiations
Largest group of European Parliament adopts special resolution on EU plan for Ukraine's victory
European Parliament approves extension of trade benefits for Ukraine and Moldova
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: