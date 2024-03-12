All Sections
China provides economic assistance to Russia and increases trade with it – US intelligence

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 12 March 2024, 02:40
China provides economic assistance to Russia and increases trade with it – US intelligence
Chinese and Russian flags. Photo: Getty Images

The US intelligence report has pointed to China's economic assistance to Russia and the growth of trade between China and Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, with exports of Chinese goods that could be used for military purposes more than tripling since 2022.

Source: Reuters with reference to the US intelligence report on the 2024 threat assessment

Quote: "An ambitious but anxious China, a confrontational Russia, some regional powers, such as Iran, and more capable non-state actors are challenging longstanding rules of the international system as well as US primacy within it."

Details: The report mainly focuses on the threats from China and Russia, the US's biggest rivals, more than two years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but also notes the risks of a broader conflict related to Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

It is noted that China provides economic and security assistance to Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine, supporting Russia's industrial base.

At the same time, it is emphasised that trade between China and Russia has been growing since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, and Chinese exports of goods that can be used for military purposes have more than tripled since 2022.

In her testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Avril Haines, director of national intelligence in the Biden administration, called on lawmakers to approve more military assistance to Ukraine saying it was "hard to imagine how Ukraine" could hold the territory it has won from Russia without more help from Washington.

The US intelligence agencies also said that the US is facing an "increasingly fragile world order", which is plagued by great power competition, transnational challenges and regional conflicts.

In addition, the report warns that China may use technology to try to influence this year's US elections.

Background: Last summer, it was reported that China was supplying Russia with helicopters, drones, optical sights and metals used in the defence industry.

