All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defence intelligence chief says attacks on Russian ships are in preparation for Crimea operation

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 11 March 2024, 19:22
Ukraine's defence intelligence chief says attacks on Russian ships are in preparation for Crimea operation
Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine has undertaken successful attacks on Russian military ships and other Black Sea targets in preparation for a "major operation in Crimea".

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in the War for the Sea: from Dnipro to Crimea documentary

Quote from Budanov: "All this was in preparation for a major operation in Crimea. A way of checking that our understanding of ways to get in and out of there is correct. It’s also good for the people who have spent 10 years under [Russian] occupation.

Advertisement:

Many of them think that they have been forgotten and abandoned. Not everyone is as happy about it as it seems. There are people who love Ukraine but think that they have been betrayed. There are a lot of people like that."

Read more: Target and eliminate: How Ukraine's Magura drones devastate Russian ships

Background:

  • The Russian Project 22160 patrol ship Sergei Kotov was hit in a strike by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 5 March.
  • The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukrainian forces have disabled approximately 33% of all combat ships in the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Black Seadefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Black Sea
No Russian warships have entered Black Sea for four days in row
27 Russians wounded and 7 killed in sinking of Sergei Kotov patrol boat, Ukrainian intelligence says
Zelenskyy: There are no longer safe harbours for Russian terrorists in Black Sea
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: