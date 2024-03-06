Car of Putin's sham elections' organiser blown up in Berdiansk, woman killed – video

A car carrying one of the organisers of the so-called "elections" has been blown up in the occupied city of Berdiansk. The woman received fatal injuries.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsyna, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration; Vladimir Rogov, a collaborator and so-called "governor" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote from Halitsyna: "In Berdiansk, one of the organisers of the sham elections has been blown up.

An explosion occurred today, presumably in the Koloniia microdistrict. Available information indicates that one of the organisers of the fake elections in temporarily occupied Berdiansk has been killed.

…The incident took place at 117 Hertsen Street. Footage of the aftermath was posted by propaganda sources of the occupiers. When the woman got inside her car, an explosive device detonated. She succumbed to her injuries in the hospital."

Details: The woman was a member of the local election commission "with the right to a decisive vote".

Later, the Russians confirmed that the woman's car was blown up, which was their early line of enquiry. Reportedly, about one and a half kilograms of TNT-equivalent explosives were placed under the car.

В окупованому Бердянську підірвали одну з організаторок так званих "виборів" разом з автівкою, внаслідок отриманих травм вона померла pic.twitter.com/TW3gFs9Kds — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 6, 2024

