Collaborator killed in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

A local collaborator has been killed in the Russian-occupied town of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The traitors to Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast are being dealt with. A local businessman and collaborator, Oleksandr Halii, who was one of the first to cooperate with the Russian invaders, suddenly died in Berdiansk on 10 February."

Details: Halitsina's Facebook page states that "before the full-scale war, Halii was engaged in rubbish recycling and selling tobacco products, but after Berdiansk was occupied, he changed his activities to help the Russians take over the business and property belonging to Berdiansk residents while reporting on Ukrainian patriots to the occupying authorities".

