Ukraine's Air Force commander post footage of combat fire against Russian drones

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, has thanked the soldiers of Air Command Pivden (South) for successfully deflecting a Russian drone attack on the night of 11-12 March, and released a video of the combat work.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Combat work against enemy UAVs on the Southern front on the night of 12 March 2024!

I thank the soldiers of the Air Command South for the result."

Previously: On the night of 11-12 March, Russian forces launched another kamikaze drone attack on Ukraine. The Air Force did not release traditional statistics in the morning, but the General Staff reported that the Russians used 22 Shahed UAVs, 17 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian Air Defence Forces.

