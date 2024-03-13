All Sections
Several thousand people in Slovakia rally against government and in support of Ukraine – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 March 2024, 00:11
Several thousand people in Slovakia rally against government and in support of Ukraine – photo
Photo: Reuters

Up to 5,000 people in Bratislava, the Slovakian capital, have protested against the government's policies and in support of Ukraine. 

Source: Reuters

Details: The news agency reported that people took to the streets of Bratislava on Tuesday to express support for Ukraine and criticise the actions of the government, which is seeking to restore ties with Russia. 

The protest began with an air-raid warning. "People in Ukraine hear it every day," said protest organiser Michal Hvorecky. Organisers estimated the number of participants at 5,000.

 
Photo: Reuters
 
Photo: Reuters
 
Photo: Reuters

