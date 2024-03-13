All Sections
Explosions and fire erupt at oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan – photo, video

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 06:28
Explosions and fire erupt at oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan – photo, video

Three explosions have occurred in Russia’s city of Ryazan on the morning of 13 March. A video of a fire at the local oil refinery has been posted on the Internet later.

Source: Krymskiy Veter ("Crimean Wind"), Baza and Astra Telegram channels

Details: The area of the fire at the Ryazan oil refinery is 100 square metres.

Baza’s sources stated that the heat exchange unit block is on fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene. 

Russian authorities didn’t offer any official information.

Updated: After the explosions and fire at the oil refinery, local residents noticed new drones flying over Ryazan.

At the same time, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, reported on Telegram that 45,000 people in the Shebekino city district were left without electricity due to a nighttime drone attack.

Russia
