Explosions and fire erupt at oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan – photo, video

Three explosions have occurred in Russia’s city of Ryazan on the morning of 13 March. A video of a fire at the local oil refinery has been posted on the Internet later.

Source: Krymskiy Veter ("Crimean Wind"), Baza and Astra Telegram channels

Details: The area of the fire at the Ryazan oil refinery is 100 square metres.

Baza’s sources stated that the heat exchange unit block is on fire. Firefighters rushed to the scene.

Вранці 13 березня у російській Рязані пролунало три вибухи. Згодом в мережі з'явилося відео пожежі на місцевому нафтопереробному заводі. pic.twitter.com/BYoJdDgkoK — up (@up_pravda) March 13, 2024

Russian authorities didn’t offer any official information.

Над Рязанню після вибухів та пожежі на нафтопереробному заводі місцеві мешканці помітили нові безпілотники. pic.twitter.com/8Wo0FBAEkl — up (@up_pravda) March 13, 2024

Updated: After the explosions and fire at the oil refinery, local residents noticed new drones flying over Ryazan.

At the same time, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, reported on Telegram that 45,000 people in the Shebekino city district were left without electricity due to a nighttime drone attack.

