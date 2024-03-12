Freedom of Russia Legion remains on territory of Russia's border oblasts

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir Battalion remain in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts of Russia as of the evening of 12 March, announcing a "hot night tonight".

Source: Alexei (aka Liutyk) Baranovsky, a volunteer soldier of the Freedom of Russia Legion in Ukrainska Pravda.Pidsumky ("Summary") programme

Quote: "As of now, all our groups are still located in Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts. The whole situation is underway. Today, we only saw the first part of the multi-act play."

Details: Baranovsky also announced a "hot night tonight" for Russians and noted that the end of their campaign was still far away, and it would continue at least until the presidential election in Russia was over.

Baranovsky added that the Legion's attacks had several Russian armoured vehicles destroyed. The fighter also claimed that the Legion was involved in drone attacks on Belgorod.

Quote: "We have chosen perfect places to cross the border. It was preceded by long-lasting fruitful work of aerial reconnaissance. In Belgorod Oblast, they were more or less expecting us somehow, but in Kursk Oblast, the Russian Armed Forces were completely unprepared for this, and we took advantage of the surprise effect."

Details: The volunteer soldier also talks about the goals of the campaign of his brothers in arms.

Quote: "We solve military and political goals with this campaign. First of all, of course, we distract the attention and reserves of Putin's army; they are forced to concentrate their assets in Belgorod Oblast instead of sending them to Ukrainian territories.

We are also sending a signal to Russian society and the opposition. After the murder of Alexei Navalny, the anti-war movement in Russia has been demoralised, and we are sending a signal: "You are not alone, there are people who are ready to fight against the Putin regime with weapons in their hands."

Background:

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir Battalion reported that they had crossed the Russian border. Military volunteer groups published an appeal, and a video of the alleged presence of military personnel firing their weapons on Russian territory appeared on Telegram channels.

