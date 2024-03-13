All Sections
Putin says foreign troops in Ukraine will not change course of war

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 March 2024, 10:25
Putin says foreign troops in Ukraine will not change course of war
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the official presence of foreign troops in Ukraine and the supply of weapons will not change the situation on the battlefield.

Source: Putin's interview with Russian propagandist Kiselyov

Quote from Putin: "If we are talking about official military contingents from foreign countries, I am sure it will not change the situation on the battlefield. This is the most important thing. Just as the supply of weapons does not change anything."

Details: Putin claims that military personnel from Western countries have been present in Ukraine for a long time. "And after the coup d'état (Revolution of Dignity – ed.), their number increased many times over. Now they are present directly, in the form of advisers, they are present in the form of foreign mercenaries, and they are suffering losses," the Russian president said.

Putin also threatened that the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine "could lead to serious geopolitical consequences".

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that he "could not rule out" the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his words had been carefully thought through.
  • Macron's remarks provoked a negative reaction from allied governments, whose leaders were quick to assure people that they would not send troops to Ukraine. 
  • Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.
  • In turn, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, said the United States does not intend to send troops to fight in Ukraine, noting that what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for is the weapons Ukraine needs to fight Russia.

Subjects: PutinwarUkraineRussia
