Defence Ministry and DeepStateUA agree to exchange data to help Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the DeepStateUA analytical project have signed a memorandum of cooperation on fast data exchange to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence; DeepStateUA

Quote: "The purpose of the memorandum is to ensure the exchange of data between the Ministry and the NGO DeepStateUA to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine with relevant information."

Details: Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence, said that the Ministry of Defence was interested in using the best practices of IT projects to improve the country's defence capability.

"Cooperation with DeepStateUA will allow us to quickly and efficiently accumulate and process the necessary data on the course of combat actions," she said.

Roman Pohorilyi, co-founder of the DeepStateUA, stressed that their map is already used by various services and the military in their work.

"Together with the Ministry of Defence, we will be able to work more efficiently for our common victory," he said.

For reference: DeepStateUA is an analytical project that provides information on the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war through an interactive online map of combat actions. DeepStateMap.Live allows a user to monitor changes in the front line and the course of combat actions; it also contains marks on the status of different territories: occupied, liberated, recently liberated, and grey zones.

