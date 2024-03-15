Paramedic and emergency worker killed at scene of Odesa attack by additional Russian strike

A paramedic and a State Emergency Service employee attending to the site of a Russian missile strike in Odesa were killed when a second missile hit the same area.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Unfortunately, the Russian missile attack killed a paramedic and a State Emergency Service employee who had arrived at the scene of the first explosion to provide assistance."

Advertisement:

Recent updates on this topic: Russian attack on Odesa: 14 people killed, 46 injured

Details: Kiper stated that other doctors and rescue workers were seriously injured.

Currently, the total number of people injured is being determined.

"Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care," Kiper concluded.

Background: On the afternoon of 15 March, Odesa was subjected to a missile strike by the Russian Federation, causing civilian injuries.

Support UP or become our patron!