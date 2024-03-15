All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Paramedic and emergency worker killed at scene of Odesa attack by additional Russian strike

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 March 2024, 14:14
Paramedic and emergency worker killed at scene of Odesa attack by additional Russian strike
Stock photo: State Emergency Service on Telegram

A paramedic and a State Emergency Service employee attending to the site of a Russian missile strike in Odesa were killed when a second missile hit the same area.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Unfortunately, the Russian missile attack killed a paramedic and a State Emergency Service employee who had arrived at the scene of the first explosion to provide assistance."

Advertisement:

Recent updates on this topic: Russian attack on Odesa: 14 people killed, 46  injured

Details: Kiper stated that other doctors and rescue workers were seriously injured.

Currently, the total number of people injured is being determined.

"Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care," Kiper concluded.

Background: On the afternoon of 15 March, Odesa was subjected to a missile strike by the Russian Federation, causing civilian injuries.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
missile strike
Russia attacked Odesa with Iskander ballistic missiles on 15 March – photo
Russians attack Sumy Oblast civilian infrastructure with UAVs and missiles at night
Russia attacks Odesa Oblast this afternoon: missile falls on approach to coast
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: