All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian authorities claim that Ukrainian drone crashes into car in Belgorod Oblast, injuring people

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 03:22
Russian authorities claim that Ukrainian drone crashes into car in Belgorod Oblast, injuring people
Destroyed car. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has claimed that a Ukrainian drone crashed into a car in the oblast, injuring five people.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "The car caught fire as a result of the explosion, injuring five people inside."

Advertisement:

Details: Gladkov reported that the people who were injured, including a minor boy, sustained concussions and shrapnel wounds.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Russia
Ukraine's Security Service blocks supplies of spare parts for Shahed drones and cruise missiles
Each explosion at Russian oil refineries disrupts occupiers' fuel supplies – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Russian Volunteer Corps to organise humanitarian corridor for evacuation of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts residents
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: