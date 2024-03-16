Russian authorities claim that Ukrainian drone crashes into car in Belgorod Oblast, injuring people
Saturday, 16 March 2024, 03:22
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has claimed that a Ukrainian drone crashed into a car in the oblast, injuring five people.
Source: Gladkov on Telegram
Quote: "The car caught fire as a result of the explosion, injuring five people inside."
Details: Gladkov reported that the people who were injured, including a minor boy, sustained concussions and shrapnel wounds.
