Ukraine's Security Service blocks supplies of spare parts for Shahed drones and cruise missiles

Cyber-specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have blocked the supply of enough spare parts to manufacture 1,600 Shahed drones and 4,000 microcircuits for cruise missiles.

Source: press service of the SSU; Illia Vitiuk, head of the SSU’s Cyber Security Department, on the 24/7 joint national newscast

Quote: "We are blocking the supply chains of components for Russian weapons. One example – we have already blocked the supply of engines for the production of 1,600 Shahed drones and 4,000 microcircuits for cruise missiles."

Advertisement:

Details: Vitiuk also said cyber specialists are working in the combat zone to destroy Russian radio-electronic warfare and radio-electronic reconnaissance systems and intercept Russian drones used to direct missile and artillery strikes on Ukrainian forces.

Vitiuk stated that the intelligence gathered by the Cyber Security Department helps prevent human casualties, as does the repulsion of cyber attacks.

He added that during the two years of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the SSU has repelled almost 10,000 cyber attacks, most of which were in the initial stages. The objectives of these cyber attacks varied from reconnaissance to destruction, psychological influence, or a combination.

Vitiuk forecasts that the Russian secret services will increase their cyber-offensive potential, but stressed that the SSU conducts its own special operations in cyberspace.

Support UP or become our patron!