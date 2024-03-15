All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Security Service blocks supplies of spare parts for Shahed drones and cruise missiles

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 15 March 2024, 22:10
Ukraine's Security Service blocks supplies of spare parts for Shahed drones and cruise missiles
Illia Vitiuk. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Cyber-specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have blocked the supply of enough spare parts to manufacture 1,600 Shahed drones and 4,000 microcircuits for cruise missiles.

Source: press service of the SSU; Illia Vitiuk, head of the SSU’s Cyber Security Department, on the 24/7 joint national newscast

Quote: "We are blocking the supply chains of components for Russian weapons. One example – we have already blocked the supply of engines for the production of 1,600 Shahed drones and 4,000 microcircuits for cruise missiles."

Advertisement:

Details: Vitiuk also said cyber specialists are working in the combat zone to destroy Russian radio-electronic warfare and radio-electronic reconnaissance systems and intercept Russian drones used to direct missile and artillery strikes on Ukrainian forces.

Vitiuk stated that the intelligence gathered by the Cyber Security Department helps prevent human casualties, as does the repulsion of cyber attacks.

He added that during the two years of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the SSU has repelled almost 10,000 cyber attacks, most of which were in the initial stages. The objectives of these cyber attacks varied from reconnaissance to destruction, psychological influence, or a combination.

Vitiuk forecasts that the Russian secret services will increase their cyber-offensive potential, but stressed that the SSU conducts its own special operations in cyberspace.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Security Service of UkraineShahed droneRussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Head of Putin's election HQ Mashkov served with another notice of suspicion
Ukraine's Security Service detains Russian agent plotting to blow up railway in Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine's Security Service's drones attack three oil refineries in Russia at once – video
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: