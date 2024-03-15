Each explosion at Russian oil refineries disrupts occupiers' fuel supplies – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Every explosion at a Russian oil refinery disrupts the supply of fuel to Russians in the combat zone in Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Pidsumky

Details: Yusov has neither confirmed nor denied that the strikes on Russian oil refineries were the work of DIU, but he specified the types of facilities at which explosions occur.

Quote: "These are both storage and production capacities. Every such incident that has disrupted the operation of some facilities over the last few weeks or months also disrupted the pace of the supply of fuels and lubricants to the occupying forces in Ukraine.

It gives our defence forces extra time and opportunities and helps save civilian Ukrainian lives. Tanks cannot function without fuel. Recent events clearly show that the process is ongoing and will continue."

Details: Yusov added that the explosions occur at military facilities which cover the needs of the Russian forces.

