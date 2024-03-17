All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia calls relatives of Ukrainian PoWs to foment discontent. They have succeeded before – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 March 2024, 04:44
Russia calls relatives of Ukrainian PoWs to foment discontent. They have succeeded before – ISW
Stock photo: pixabay

The Russians are attempting to use relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war to foment internal discontent in Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Military analysts suggest that it is likely that the Russians are doing this as part of the Maidan-3 information campaign.

Advertisement:

On 16 March, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, said that unidentified Russian individuals were calling relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war and claiming that Russia was ready to return them, but that the Ukrainian leadership was preventing this.

The Russian figures are reportedly calling on relatives to protest against this. Lubinets stated that Ukraine has never stopped exchanging prisoners of war.

These Russian information operations are likely part of the Maidan-3 information campaign previously reported by Ukraine's Security Service.

The Russians are aiming to sow internal discontent in Ukraine and drive a wedge between the civilian population and the military and political leadership.

ISW noted that Russia has successfully used information operations in the past, including direct correspondence via mobile phones with Ukrainian civilians, to incite violent protests in Ukraine.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 16 March:

  • The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) reportedly conducted a series of successful drone strikes against three Russian oil refineries in Samara Oblast on 16 March.
  • All-Russian pro-Ukrainian volunteers continue limited cross-border raids into Belgorod and Kursk oblasts.
  • Russian authorities appointed Boris Kovalchuk, the son of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reported "personal banker" Yuri Kovalchuk, to a position within the Russian Presidential Administration.
  • Russian authorities threatened Russian election disruptors and some Russian citizens’ continued attempts to disrupt voting in the Russian presidential election on 16 March.
  • Group of Seven (G7) countries issued a joint statement on 15 March warning Iran against transferring ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia.
  • Russian forces made confirmed advances near Avdiivka and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area.
  • A Russian insider source claimed on 16 March that Rosgvardia Director Viktor Zolotov revoked a reported agreement allowing former Wagner Group units to operate independently within Rosgvardia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ISWwarRussiaprisoners
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
ISW
Russians try to destabilise Ukraine's defence lines and prepare for new offensive – ISW
Russians exploit reserves to keep up with pace of their offensive operations in Ukraine's east – ISW
ISW warns of danger of sudden breakthrough by Russian troops
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: